Four year old Summer and nine year old Elle exploring the log tunnel.
News

Playtime! Check out this unique new park

Jessica Cook
29th Jul 2020 3:30 AM
An innovative new play area has been opened in Hervey Bay.

The park in the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens was built with a focus on interactive play for children of any ages.

It was designed using locally recycled, renewable and natural resources.

It features a water play area, log tunnel and a carved animal totem rope run.

Fraser Coast Councillor Zane O’Keefe said it was exciting to add the new facility to the gardens.

Four year old Summer enjoying the new park.
“While the pathways have been a haven for nature lovers, and the Chinese Garden a fantastic attraction, the new playground will offer parents something extra for their visits,” he said.

“I know kids love to visit to see the ducks and turtles, the addition of the playground will add a new attraction and a new experience which will attract even more people to visit.”

The park can be found between the creek and the Orchid House.

