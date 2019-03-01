Plea for cool classrooms as school aircon debate heats up

CALL FOR COOL CLASSROOMS: Kawungan Primary School student Lunar Clegg, 9, with teacher Rob Messer in the school's classroom. Lunar's letter calling for air conditioning in state school classrooms has reached the halls of parliament as MPs debate the introduction of the LNP policy.

SWEATING in her Kawungan Primary School classroom over the summer, Lunar Clegg knew something needed to change.

The Hervey Bay primary school student's plea for airconditioning in state school classrooms made it all the way to the floor of Queensland Parliament this week.

In her letter, penned to the State Government and delivered by her grandmother to Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, Lunar says it would be a "dream come true” if classes were cooled down.

"I mean I think you're in fact sitting in air-con right now, right?” Lunar's letter reads.

"You know how you're feeling right now with that lovely air-con - well that's how teachers and kids want to feel.”

Lunar's grandmother Sue Clegg brought the letter to Mr Sorensen, who ended up sharing the letter with other politicians in Queensland Parliament on Thursday in the lead-up to the evening sittings where a push for air-conditioning in schools was voted down.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen with a copy of Lunar'a letter. Contributed

She told the Chronicle yesterday some of her grand-daughter's classrooms ended up getting so hot it was too oppressive to just sit still.

"In January there were parents fanning themselves and drinking water when they were in that classroom... it's just a real hotbox,” Ms Clegg said.

"If kids are sitting in that heat all day it's far too hot for them.

"The plans for air-con should come from the government and not the parents or school fundraising as it puts a lot of pressure on the parents.”

Both Labor and the LNP have continued to lock horns over the issue as students and teachers across the state cry out for action.

Urangan Point State School last year raised enough money $57,000 to install air-con in seven classrooms in November last year.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said she has committed to installing air-con in every state school classroom across Queensland if elected in October 2020.

But the State Government voted to amend the motion on Thursday night, instead calling on the LNP to "explain how they intend to fund and implement” the plan.”

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Oppositions figures on air-conditioning classrooms kept changing and accused them of not having a proper plan.

"There are no details on how they intend to pay for it... when they were in government they could not do it but all of a sudden they are going to magically fund $2 billion+, plus the maintenance," Ms Grace said.

Mr Sorensen said air-conditioning Hervey Bay schools was important because "cooler schools leads to better learning performances”.

"It's very disappointing for everyone that Labor was not prepared to commit in making schools better for both the teachers and students,” Mr Sorensen said.