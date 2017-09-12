Plea for new rescue boat

MARINE rescue volunteers will have the ear of the Emergency Services Minister today and it's hoped the meeting could unlock critical funding.

With the only boat which can carry an ambulance stretcher set to be retired, Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay needs a new purpose-built boat.

They have one in mind - a $1.1million beauty which would be built in Maryborough but so far, they only have half the funds.

Along with helping boaties in distress, VMR also helps police and paramedics with medical and emergency evacuations at sea and on Fraser Island.

This year alone VMR has completed 110 operational activations.

Last year, they completed 148 activations, 30% of which were for medical or police evacuations.

Despite this, VMR receives less than 10% of their annual operational funding from the State Government.

VMR Commodore John Smith said the funding had remained the same since it was first introduced in 1996.

"A medical evacuation using a helicopter from Fraser Island is in the vicinity of $12,000 for a single trip,” he said

"Marine Rescue Hervey Bay only charge for their fuel which is in the vicinity of $200 - $300 for a single trip.

"By undertaking this operational work for Queensland Health and Queensland Police Service, Marine Rescue Hervey Bay saves the state government / taxpayer hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.

"Marine Rescue Hervey Bay is a group of volunteers on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

"In essence we are a not- for-profit organisation providing an essential emergency service to the community.

"It is frustrating when other volunteer emergency services eg Rural Fire and SES units have their assets replaced and funded by the state government, and we are only able to get 15% of the cost of our new vessel from government.

"In a community like the Fraser Coast which is one of the lowest socio economic areas in Australia having low disposable income rates and significantly high unemployment, it is very difficult to raise substantial amounts of money.”