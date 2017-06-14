Please don't build playground on Seafront Oval

Butchulla elder, Aunty Mally Clarke with Conway Burns were among the crowd on the oval on Saturday to protest the location of the proposed adventure playground. Aunty Mally explained that the location has always been considered a place to gather and reflect.

RETAIN our natural park lands, don't build any more expensive toys on it at all.

Leave the foreshore free of these ugly implements you have planned, without really asking the ratepayers of this beautiful town if we would approve.

As for the playground fixtures being manufactured in Germany, and so nearly all the money donated from the federal government (which is also our money) is going overseas, this is totally a no no. Like the water park fiasco, we received $5 million in grants, and now have successfully spent $16 million according to your council stats.

RELATED: Where readers would like proposed adventure park

This latest debacle will also eat into the estimated costs for sure.

We are caught too often with these pie in the sky projects.

Our rates are so high already, we are not willing to cop another $50 or so.

The whole area has so many pensioners, disability and dole recipients, it is not fair on them, not to mention no sewage in Howard, and limited services to other outer regional ratepayers.

Just get on with what council is there for, roads, rates, rubbish, footpaths, etc. Stop this going ahead please.

Jill French, Pt Vernon