Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keep an eye out for Michael Maher who went missing on April 25.
Keep an eye out for Michael Maher who went missing on April 25.
News

Please help find this missing man

30th Apr 2019 12:38 PM

TRUCKIES are asked to be on the lookout for a man missing from Sydney.

Ty Cruse posted on Facebook, asking interstate truck drivers to keep a look out for Michael Maher, who went missing on April 25.

"It's out of character for him and we are all becoming extremely concerned for his welfare," Ty said.

Police said Michael, aged 28, was last seen leaving a home on Wentworth Avenue at Toongabbie in Sydney about midday on Thursday, April 25.

Officers from Parramatta Police Area Command are appealing for help to locate Michael, who suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance with a light brown complexion, about 165cm to 170cm tall, with a large build, receding short brown hair, and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time.

Michael is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Pajero with NSW registration CG-88-UC and has family members in the NSW south coast region.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks interstate truckies missing missing person sydney
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    High-profile Maryborough prisoner caught with drugs

    premium_icon High-profile Maryborough prisoner caught with drugs

    Crime A man, on remand charged with the murder of an 81-year-old grandma, was back in courtafter being busted with drugs at Maryborough Correctional Centre

    Record number of students to graduate from Bay uni campus

    premium_icon Record number of students to graduate from Bay uni campus

    News A student will be presented with one of the highest honours.

    Major milestone reached on Maryborough Story Bank

    premium_icon Major milestone reached on Maryborough Story Bank

    Council News The new building is on track to open on June 17

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information