"Please take me home": Dog nobody wanted finds loving family

THE big goofy grin on Axel's face said it all, "please take me home".

His new owners Bill and Aizel Del Rosario knew they had to give the large Doberman X Great Dane a loving home after they read in the Chronicle of his 230 day stint in the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge.

"He slept on the bed with us the first night," Aizel said from her Urangan home.

"He's like a big baby, he just wants plenty of cuddles."

"He tries to sit on my lap but he's almost as big as me!"

Although the refuge was unable to match Axel with owners for several months, his story quickly spread on the Fraser Coast.

"His face was asking to be loved, he looked like someone who wanted to have his own home."