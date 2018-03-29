Plenty of laughter as group does World's Greatest Shave

Sez Burton got her head shaved for the World's Greatest Shave for a Cure at the Community Lifestyles Agency event.

Carlie Walker

COLOUR, laughter and joy.

There was plenty of that at the Community Lifestyles Agency's World's Greatest Shave for a Cure event, held in Maryborough this week.

The not-for-profit group is funded by Disabilities Services Queensland.

Several staff members and people using the agency's services got their hair sprayed in bright colours for the event.

But Sez Burton really stepped up to the plate.

The 25-year-old decided to shave her head for the event and was cheered on by those around her as the clippers came out.

Local hairdresser Hunter Palazzi donated her services to making it happen.

The group raised funds for the World's Greatest Shave, with money going to the Leukemia Foundation.

But Carey Turner, who works at Community Lifestyles Agency, said the money hadn't been counted yet.

She said all involved had enjoyed a great day and a fun event.

"It's been great fun," she said.

"Now we're having a sausage sizzle."