Plenty of dogs need a home

THE Maryborough and District Animal Refuge were desperately seeking volunteers.

They will hold a morning tea and were inviting anyone who may be interested in helping to attend on Saturday, May 26 from 10am-12pm at the refuge.

They also have dozens of pets available.

All animals are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats) and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food and finances and/or sponsorship.

There are boarding facilities for cats and dogs at affordable rates.

One super-special for Herald readers is three-year-old domestic short-haired Milo.

Big beautiful Milo is starring this week as our most adoptable boy.

He has been with the refuge quite a while and staff can't understand why.

Being that little bit older means he is happy to laze around and get plenty of attention from his humans but he can also be playful and a little quirky too. He is even great with other cats.

To take home Milo will cost you $180.

The refuge is also looking for a home for three-year-old cattle dog cross named Tabby.

Tabby is a beautifully natured girl with great manners, she walks well on a leash and has great recall and likes to offer you her paw. She is loving, loyal and enjoys being by your side.

She also adores children. She is very fond of people and would make a wonderful family dog.

Tabby isn't suitable to a home with horses, chickens or guinea pigs.

For $315 you could have Tabby as your forever pet.

The refuge has had an influx of dogs. If you are looking for a forever pet there are many beautiful dogs to choose from.

For more information visit 765 Kent St, go to their Facebook page, the website or phone 41231712.