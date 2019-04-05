Plenty of events for kids to enjoy as part of Youth Week

YOUTH WEEK: Maryborough will host an event with live music today.

EVENTS are officially underway as the Fraser Coast celebrates this year's Queensland Youth Week.

Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson said Youth Week was about celebrating young people and their valuable contributions to our community.

"The theme for Youth Week in 2019 is Unlimited - celebrating the boundless energy young people bring to our communities and encouraging them to look to the future and see limitless possibilities," he said.

Today, an all-abilities beach day will be held at Ernie Organ Park in Torquay from 10am to 2pm and Skate and Sound will be held at Maryborough's Anzac Park, with live music and activities between 4pm and 9pm.

Tomorrow, Park Run will be held at Pines Park in Pialba and Anzac Park in Maryborough, starting from 7am.

Then Maryborough's Street Party will kick off at 2pm.

Next week will be filled with fun events for the region's youth, with Howard to hold an event at 56 Steely St from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday.

It will include food, music and activities.

Hervey Bay's headspace will also host an event on Tuesday 9.15am and 5.15pm at Central Avenue in Pialba with all ages welcome.

The Red Cross will host a beach day at Torquay Beach on Wednesday between 10am and 1pm.