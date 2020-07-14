Plenty of Fish scammer hooks Coast woman

A Bli Bli woman has allegedly been caught up in an online love scam. Picture: iStock.

A Bli Bli woman has allegedly been duped by an online love scam when a man she met on internet dating site Plenty of Fish allegedly convinced her to deposit funds from a scam he orchestrated.

Sunshine Coast detectives received investigation files from South Australian and NSW police over the past few months nominating a woman from Bli Bli as allegedly receiving funds of over $1000 into her bank accounts taken from businesses through an alleged email scam.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man the woman had been talking to allegedly hacked into the emails of one SA and one NSW business and sent emails chasing payments which he gave the woman's bank details for.

"Police interviewed the woman where she said that she had met a man on the dating site Plenty of Fish and then talked to him through the app, Hangouts," Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said.

The woman told police she had never met the man who allegedly asked her to transfer funds which he deposited into her account and then asked her to transfer into another Commonwealth Bank account.

Police have issued a fraud warning letter to the woman, with no charges laid at this stage.

Sen-Sgt Edwards warned Sunshine Coast residents to be vigilant when it came to talking to people online.

"This type of behaviour continues to be carried out by Sunshine Coast residents using dating sites and are really just assisting organised criminals with the thefts of money from victims' accounts from all around Australia," he said.

"If you have made contact with a person who you do not know and they are asking you to use your bank accounts to assist a person you do not know to transfer money, you need to desist from any further contact with these persons.

"Do not be fooled by photographs and thinking you know the person."