Plenty of issues on table for Division 9

DIVISION 9 residents have discussed plenty of issues with their candidates in the lead up to today’s election.

Candidate Chris Trevillion said he identified on of the top issues as being stronger measures to ensure local businesses are supported.

“It is important that the Fraser Coast is a vibrant tourist destination with strong economic outlook,” he said.

“I have a passion for small business and have consulted with owners to gain an understanding of their needs.

“Residents have also expressed concerns regarding footpaths and roads. Unfinished footpaths, the McLiver Street intersection and Main Street roundabout are of major concern.

“To ensure safer roads and paths, we need to plan beyond a four year council term and strategies what is best for the community in 10-15 years-time. Lastly, council services – families have said they struggle to use some Division 9 parks for lack of shade. I have also received feedback that areas on the Esplanade lack clean facilities. Having a young family I recognise the importance of clean, sun-safe play areas.

Incumbent councillor and candidate Stuart Taylor said the immediate issue for the council is the management of the recovery process in dealing with the community impact of coronavirus.

“The community and business implants will be significant.

“The Local Disaster Management Group is already developing strategies that will help mitigate the impact to business and community. Council has also developed a stimulus package of over $1 million.

“The council will also need to place a strong focus on regrowing our events calendar to help stimulate the accommodation and tourism sectors. As the most experienced candidate across the Fraser Coast in disaster management and recovery, I believe I can contribute significantly to our community during this time. “