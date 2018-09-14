Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushkids Hervey Bay (from left) Kris Jennings, Sara McCarron, Veronika Grant and Lisa McCudden are an early intervention team and the gateway to NDIS for children 0-6years had a interactive stall at Life Choice Community Day in the Park.
Bushkids Hervey Bay (from left) Kris Jennings, Sara McCarron, Veronika Grant and Lisa McCudden are an early intervention team and the gateway to NDIS for children 0-6years had a interactive stall at Life Choice Community Day in the Park. Boni Holmes
Community

Plenty of Life Choices in Maryborough parklands

Boni Holmes
by
14th Sep 2018 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BELLYDANCER Marta Hackett returned to Maryborough not just for family but to support her hometown.

"I work all over Australia and overseas but there's no place like home," Marta said.

"It's fun coming back to be part of the community."

Marta returned to the Heritage City as a guest performer for the Life Choice Community Day in the Park on Thursday in the Mary River Parklands where she performed.

The day was held to promote accessibility and inclusion for people with a disability and run as part of Disability Action Week.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Life Choice CEO Evan Munroe said they had about 30 partners, different service providers and volunteer groups and a variety of stallholders for the event.

"The highlight of the day was Adam Ladell, runner up of The Voice 2016 and internationally renowned bellydancer Marta who has been part of the community day since it started three years ago," Mr Munroe said.

"Adam is the Ambassador for Tourrete Association of Australia and lives with Tourrete Syndrome.

"The Maryborough Special School performed a number of acts of song, dance and drums.

"We expected about 500 people giving out free train rides and the Maryborough City Rotary Club cooked a free barbecue for everyone.

"It has been a really great day."

Related Items

disablity action week fcevents fcmaryborough life choices foundation the voice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Eight-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    Eight-year-old girl, man die in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    News TWO people are in a serious condition and two people have died after a horror head-on crash along the Bruce Highway at Childers.

    WATCH: Three fires in Hervey Bay in three hours

    WATCH: Three fires in Hervey Bay in three hours

    News In Urangan, a greenhouse burst into flames just before 3pm

    Fire forces evacuation at Bay retirement village

    Fire forces evacuation at Bay retirement village

    News QFES crews are currently on scene.

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    No chill for Qld as weekend scorcher approaches

    Weather Expect weekend highs in the 30s for much of the state

    Local Partners