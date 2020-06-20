Plenty of love in 70-year marriage

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION: Len and Alvine Kuhn enjoyed delicious fish and chips for their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Mike Knott.

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION: Len and Alvine Kuhn enjoyed delicious fish and chips for their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Mike Knott.

SEVENTY years is a rare accomplishment for most couples and one husband believes the secret to their marriage is keeping your belly as full as your heart.

Len and Alvine Kuhn celebrated 70 years of marriage this week and while their love has lasted a lifetime, it seems to grow stronger each and every day.

The couple first met when Alvine was a teenager and Len, who had just turned 20, was pulling peanuts for a living on her sister's farm in Bauple.

"I was the youngest of nine so all my sisters were married by the time I was 13, but I was very mature for my age because I had been working hard and when I say working hard, I mean scrubbing floors and things like that," Mrs Kuhn said.

"We went out to see a film one Saturday night just as friends and that was pretty big for me because I wasn't really allowed to go to the movies, but he snuck over next to me and held my hand and that's how it started."

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION: Len and Alvine Kuhn enjoyed delicious fish and chips for their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Mike Knott.

But with Alvine living in Murgon and Len staying put in Bauple, the pair didn't see each other again for another 12 months and were forced to find other ways to stay in touch.

"We wrote letters to each other and I've still got a copy of all the letters he wrote to me," Alvine said.

"When our family eventually moved we were able to go out on a Saturday night together and we got married when I was 18 and Len was 24."

Smitten from the start, the sweet couple said they were instantly drawn to each other, got along well right from the start and while life hasn't always been a bed of roses, they have managed to overcome challenges with a united front.

"We have our faith and that gets us through, but we were dealt pretty good cards and have had quite a nice life together," Alvine said.

"There won't be too many couples these days that are together for this long because not everyone marries when they are young anymore, but the years have just gone by and before you know it, it's your 70th wedding anniversary."

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION: Len and Alvine Kuhn enjoyed delicious fish and chips for their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Mike Knott.

After the couple got married, they lived in Murgon for some time before calling Bundaberg home for good.

Together they share five children, including a baby who was sadly lost at birth, eight grandkids and eight grandchildren.

Alvine said she has always admired her husband's work ethic and commitment, working hard to provide for the family until he diagnosed with Lymphoma.

While Len said he has always been more than satisfied with his wife's cooking abilities.

The couple celebrated their special wedding milestone surrounded by loved ones and received a beautiful bouquet of lilies and roses from their daughters.

But the highlight for Len was eating his favourite treat - fish and chips from a local takeaway shop.

After an enjoyable day together, the couple enjoyed watching their favourite game show Millionaire Hotseat.