Plenty of power from this flying boomerang

AFL: Hervey Bay AFL player Mark Antoney has an opportunity to become a 2019 Flying Boomerang.

The Bay Power player was nominated by mentor Karl Eales who believes Antoney has what it takes to go all the way in AFL.

"He has great speed and a good kick and all-round footy skills,” Earl said.

"He has the ability to adjust to the situation.”

Antoney has been playing footy with the Bay Power club for the past five season and enjoys the team aspect of the game.

Part of the selection process includes travelling to Melbourne as one of the top 50 indigenous players Australia-wide to gain selection into the final Flying Boomerangs team.

The Flying Boomerangs is a football development and leadership program.

The participants are the best rising indigenous talent in the nation and are given the opportunity to represent their country.

Twenty-five of the most talented indigenous players are selected from the Kickstart Championships to participate in two residential camps.

The participants are exposed to elite training environments and standards to assist with their transition into the mainstream talent pathway.

A core component of the program is to strengthen their cultural identity.

The program not only looks at each player's football abilities but also takes into account their school attendance record and leadership skills.

Antoney is a humble teenager who is taking the opportunity in his stride.

"It is pretty exciting and I am looking forward to the opportunity,” Antoney said.

The five other Queensland boys selected this year include Kaleb Baines (Gold Coast), Tyler Molony (Gold Coast), Daequan Connelly (AFL Cape York) Andrew Karui (AFL Cape York) and Kendrick Tredwell (Central Queensland).

Since commencing back in 2006, this program has developed into a highly sought-after opportunity, with multiple AFL players being established through this process.

Antoney will travel to Melbourne in early June to take part in the AFL initiative.