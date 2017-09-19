Plenty to do on the coast these school holidays

LIFE UNDER THE SEA: Reefworld owner Greg Wolff with Greg the groper, 22 years old. You can feed the turtles or feed the sharks any day over the holidays.

STRING ART CLASSES AT HERVEY BAY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Use pins and coloured string to create a beautiful design. Open to ages five and older. Bookings essential, contact the Hervey Bay Public Library on 41974220.

WHERE: 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

WHEN: 10 to 11am Thursday September 21

COST: Free

JEWELLERY MAKING

Create your own necklace and bracelet using delicate beads and techniques. Open to ages five years and up. Bookings essential as places are limited call 41974206.

WHEN: 10am Thursday September 21

WHERE: 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay

COST: $15 non-members, $11 for members

MARYBOROUGH OPEN HOUSE

One of Queensland's oldest cities opens its doors for you to explore its past. Visit Maryborough's private residences, churches and striking public buildings which reflect the town's early prosperity in the late 1800s and 1900s, also architectural styles from the Colonial and Federation to the inter-war period.

For a full list of open buildings, visit ourfrasercoast.com.au/ Open-House/Buildings

WHEN: 10am to 4pm Saturday September 23

WHERE: Maryborough

LEGO CHALLENGE AT HERVEY BAY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Use your imagination to make a balloon powered car and artbot and more. Open to ages five and older. The lego challenge does not require a booking.

WHERE: 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

WHEN: 9am to noon Wednesday September 27

COST: Free

CHIBITRONICS AT HERVEY BAY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Chibitronics uses electronic stickers to make circuits which can be used to code technology in arts and crafts. Open to ages eight and older. Bookings essential, contact the Hervey Bay public library on 419 4220.

WHERE: 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

WHEN: 10am to 11am Tuesday September 26

COST: Free

SEWING AT HERVEY BAY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Make your own bag to keep for yourself or a gift for someone special. Open to ages five years and up. Bookings essential as places are limited call 41974206.

WHEN: 10am Thursday September 28

WHERE: 166 Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay

COST: $15 non-members, $11 for members

ROCK ON AT ARTABILITY

Make a variety of whimsical and quirky art and crafted pieces from pebbles and small stones. For ages eight to 12 years. Bookings essential, call 41245104

WHERE: The Artability Studio, Point Vernon

WHEN: 1pm to 4pm Wednesday September 27

COST: $30

GUIDED HIKING TOUR WITH EXPERIENCE ALTITUDE

Suitable for moderate levels of fitness, take a guided half-day hike of Striped Boulder at the foot of Mount Walsh, an enormous boulder with a unique history. Register via email only to Moira experience.altitude@ gmail.com

WHEN: 7.30am Friday September 29

WHERE: Beier's Park, Biggenden

COST: $20 Adult, $10 Children

HERVEY BAY HISTORICAL VILLAGE AND MUSEUM

The award-winning historical village and museum features 21 historical buildings housing over 12,000 exhibits from the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay area. There will be demonstrations in blacksmithing, corn shelling and rope making, which children can help with, held every afternoon during the school holidays.

WHERE: 13 Zephyr St, Scarness

WHEN: 1pm to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday

10am to 4.30pm Sunday

COST: $10 Adult, $3 Children

AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE PARK

Australian Adventure Park has a school holiday activity program open for campers and the local community. Some of the activities available range from laser skirmish, flying fox and abseiling to archery, river fishing and kayaking on the lake. Available from Monday September 18 to Monday October 2. Bookings essential call 41867606.

WHEN: 8am to 6pm

WHERE: 805 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum River

COST: $20 - $50

WETSIDE WATER PARK

WetSide Water Park, located on the foreshore, is an eco-friendly public asset designed around water 'infotainment'. The park includes a special area for under-fives called Totside and the FlipSide BoardRider wave machine (fees apply). During Queensland school holidays, the park is open seven days a week.

WHERE: The junction of Main St and the Esplanade, Pialba

WHEN: 10am - 5pm

COST: Free

REEFWORLD AQUARIUM

Observe the sea life in their natural habitat at Reefworld Aquarium. Home to many different marine animals including colourful tropical fish, sharks and large reef fish, along with tubeworms, crabs and many more. Feed the turtles at 11am or the sharks at 2.30pm daily.

WHEN: 9.30am to 4pm seven days a week

WHERE: Dayman Park, cnr Kent St and Pulgul St, Urangan

COST: $20 Adult $10 Children three to 13 years

RUSSELL'S REST TRACK

Beginning at the Burrum Point camping area this track meanders through cypress pine and past a large fig to a small picnic area with views over the water. A short 500 metre return-walk totalling 10 minutes.

WHERE: Walkers Point Rd, Woodgate

WHEN: 24 hours a day

COST: Free

HERVEY BAY BOTANIC GARDENS

Explore the garden walkways of Hervey Bay's 26-hectare botanic gardens. Pack a picnic blanket and find a shady spot, or use one of the many shelters and barbecues available.

WHERE: 62-105 Elizabeth St, Urangan

WHEN: 6.30am to 8pm seven days a week

COST: Free

HAND-FEED THE DOLPHINS OF TIN CAN BAY

About an hour's drive south of Hervey Bay you can feed the resident humpback dolphins of Tin Can Bay at Barnacles Dolphin Centre and Café. Arrive from 7am for an 8am feeding.

WHERE: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: 7am to 3pm seven days a week

COST: $10