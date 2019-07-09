Plenty to see and learn in Tiaro

LEARN how to cook with native flora and find out the latest developments in the multimillion-dollar macadamia industry at the Tiaro Field Day next week.

The day will be a plethora of demonstrations, displays, tastings and competitions promoting local agriculture.

Tiaro Landcare member and event organiser Marilyn Connell said it was Fraser Coast's premier farming and lifestyle event, held every two years.

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski will demonstrate how to cook with local seasonal produce.

"Matt is a real advocate," Ms Connell said.

"We are trying to promote our local agricultural community - help support our local farmers."

Chef Matt Golinski will demonstrate how cook as easy meal using local produce. John McCutcheon

In conjunction with Mr Golinski, The Resourceful Chef Zela Bisset will talk about foraging and using local native plants like the bunya nut and warrigal greens in her cooking demonstrations.

There will be free tastings in the Chefs Pavilion and Ms Bisset will talk about native food history, where to collect it and how to cook with it.

To tie in with the theme "Recognising Local Women in Agriculture" there will be a forum about the diversity of ages, careers, education and journeys.

"We have women to inspire our locals and speak on the diversity of opportunities in agriculture today," Ms Connell said.

"There will be a number of competitions and interactive demonstrations, from horsemanship and husbandry, led-cattle competition and design and Mary River punk turtle using recyclables."

Another addition to the event will be the free guided walks of the macadamia conservation orchid.

"This orchid is worth millions of dollars to the industry," Ms Connell said.

"It is comprised of plants of every wild macadamia plant in Australia

"It is a great opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the industry."

Zaiden Lillywhite,5, from Maryborough with Deigo the donkey at the last Tiaro Field Day. Alistair Brightman

There will be free parking at Tiaro State School, with a free shuttle bus running to the event.

FAST FACTS

Held from 9am-3pm on Saturday, July 20, at the Tiaro Recreation Grounds, Inman St

Cost is adults $5 and children free

Visit Facebook or field day.tiarolandcare.org.au

WHAT'S ON AT FIELD DAY ...

TIARO'S Field Day offers visitors a genuine rural experience and country hospitality.

It is also a day of learning, with a range of experts on hand delivering presentations, demonstrations and answering questions on topics such as soil, plant and animal health, to name a few.

Competing at the last Tiaro Field Day was 15 yr old Katie Fearnley from Riverside Christian College. Alistair Brightman

The Tiaro Field Day is an opportunity for local businesses and community groups to showcase their products and services.

CENTRE RING: Extreme cowboy racing, side bay working gun dogs, Fonzies Rock 'n' Roll Dancing, Quantum Savvy Horsemanship, croquet demonstration, quad bike safety demo, grand parade.

MAIN TENT: Live music with Ryan Harrold and Anita Ree, wildlife encounters, gardening know-how, Women in Agriculture forum.

There will be the AgriCon Horse Corner, Mi-Feed led cattle competition and commercial heifer competition.

Also there will be camel and pony rides, rope making, petting zoo, and chainsaw racing and demonstrations.