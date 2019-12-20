PM cancels holiday after backlash

The PM is returning home after criticism over his ill-timed holiday.

The PM is returning home after criticism over his ill-timed holiday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is cutting his holiday short and returning to Australia after the death of two volunteer firefighters.

"Over the course of the past week I have been taking leave with my family. Our leave was brought forward due to the need to cancel our scheduled leave in January because of our official government visit to India and Japan," Mr Morrison said in a statement this morning.

"I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time.

"I have been receiving regular updates on the bushfires disaster as well as the status of the search and treatment of the victims of the White Island tragedy. The Commonwealth's responsibilities have been well managed by the Acting Prime Minister, Minister Littleproud and Minister Payne.

"Given the most recent tragic events, I will be returning to Sydney as soon as can be arranged."

Mr Morrison also expressed his "sincere condolences and sympathies" to the fallen firefighters' families.

"They were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians," he said.

"Their sacrifice and their service saving lives and saving properties will be forever remembered. I wish those injured the best in their recovery.

"These fires and heat conditions are horrendous, and there are still difficult days ahead, with Saturday predicted to be the most severe day, with extreme temperatures and wind making conditions very difficult for fire crews. We wish all of those putting themselves in harm's way for all of us all the best. Stay safe, stay together."

The Prime Minister has been criticised for deciding to take leave while bushfires continued to burn across the country.

The two NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers killed late on Thursday are believed to have been travelling in a truck near the town of Buxton when it hit a tree and rolled off the road.

The driver and front passenger died at the scene, police said, while three others were injured.

Speaking to reporters this morning, RFS deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said the two volunteers were from the Horsley Park brigade.

"They're a pretty tight-knit group so this will impact significantly on them," he said.

Mr Rogers said the truck had crashed into a falling tree, causing it to roll off the road.

"Tree fall has been a problem across the fire grounds this whole season…we have lost a number of fire tankers and now unfortunately it has resulted in this fatality," he said.

"It just highlights the conditions people are operating and how dangerous it is. Trees get burnt and can come down at any time."

Mr Rogers said despite the RFS now in mourning, the crews "unfortunately, still have a lot of fire to deal with".

"So we will turn our minds to that," he said.

"Obviously, the immediate people around that crew, we will make arrangements for them to be excused from the fire ground if that's what they wish but often firefighters like to just get back to doing what they do.

The Prime Minister has been criticised for deciding to take leave while bushfires continued to burn across the country

.