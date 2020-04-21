Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We have to call that sort of thing out. It's not on."
Politics

PM condemns racist attacks

by Sam Clench
21st Apr 2020 3:00 PM

When asked about racist attacks on Asian Australians, Scott Morrison had a simple message.

"Stop it. That's my message. And I think that is the message of every Australian," Mr Morrison said.

"Now is a time to support each other. And I would remind everyone it was Chinese Australians in particular who provided one of the greatest defences we had in those early weeks. They were the ones who first went into self-isolation.

"It was through their care, it was through their commitment, their patience, that the country was protected in the first wave.

"So absolutely I deplore that sort of behaviour against any Australian, regardless of their religion or ethnicity or whatever it happens to be.

"We have to call that sort of thing out. It's not on."

More Stories

coronavirus racism scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three stunning historical homes now on the market

        premium_icon Three stunning historical homes now on the market

        News Three historical homes in Maryborough are now for sale

        SPEED CHANGE: Limit dropped on Bruce Hwy near M’boro

        premium_icon SPEED CHANGE: Limit dropped on Bruce Hwy near M’boro

        News Mr Saunders said local motorists raised concerns

        Coast councillors spell out their top priorities

        premium_icon Coast councillors spell out their top priorities

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council’s swearing in ceremony was held in Maryborough...

        Coronavirus casts a shadow over newly sworn in council

        premium_icon Coronavirus casts a shadow over newly sworn in council

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council has been sworn in with coronavirus their biggest...