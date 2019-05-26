Scott Morrison announces 'new look' cabinet

Scott Morrison has announced his new Cabinet this afternoon, confirming two senators will be recommended as ambassadors and the dumping of Melissa Price from her environment portfolio.

In a press conference today the Prime Minister said the Cabinet would feature a record number of women with seven females to take on senior roles.

Contrary to his previous statements, Mr Morrison has dumped the embattled MP Melissa Price from the environment portfolio but has given her the role of defence industry minister.

"She asked for her to be given a new challenge and I was happy to give her one," Mr Morrison said of the move.

A report in The Australian today suggested Ms Price would lose her job, after she dodging public events and the media during the election campaign. Ms Price became something of a laughing stock, with the Opposition comparing her incredibly low profile on the hustings to a game of Where's Wally.

Sussan Ley will be the new Environment Minister and the new ministry will include the first female Agriculture Minister, a role that will be taken by Bridget McKenzie.

Mr Morrison also announced he would recommend Senator Arthur Sinodinos to become the Ambassador to the United States when Joe Hockey's term is up.

Senator Mitch Fifield will be tapped to be Australia's Ambassador to the United Nations.

Fellow WA politician Ken Wyatt will be the first Indigenous person to be the Indigenous Affairs Minister, replacing Northern Territory Senator Nigel Scullion following his retirement.

Melissa Price was something of a laughing stock during the campaign. Picture: AAP

Victorian MP Michael Sukkar has been given the role of Assistant Treasurer and also Minister for Housing, who will be responsible for overseeing the government's first home deposit scheme and delivering affordable housing.

Josh Frydenberg will continue as Treasurer, Mathias Cormann will retain Finance, Peter Dutton will stay on in Home Affairs, Greg Hunt will continue as Minister for Health and Angus Taylor will retain Energy.

Christian Porter will remain Attorney-General but will also take on the portfolio of industrial relations.

Scott Morrison has announced his new cabinet.

The Prime Minister had a few vacant spots to fill following the exits of Christopher Pyne, who was Defence Minister, and Kelly O'Dwyer, who held the Employment portfolio.

However, Mr Morrison made clear before the election that West Australian Senator Linda Reynolds would take on Defence, making her just the second woman to do so.

Senator Reynolds served in the Army Reserves for almost three decades and was the first female to hold a star rank, rising to brigadier in 2012.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne will remain and will add the role of Minister for Women to her responsibilities.

The Coalition won itself a third term in government.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will continue as Treasurer. Picture: Aaron Francis

Mr Morrison is on a high after last weekend's unexpected victory, which saw the Coalition returned with a majority despite years of successive opinion polls pointing to a Labor victory.