Australians could be allowed to gather in the family home with up to 10 people.
PM expected to approve larger gatherings from Friday

6th May 2020 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:02 PM

Australians could be allowed to gather in the family home with up to 10 people under a national easing of restrictions, according to a new report.

The national cabinet meets again on Friday to discuss a range of issues including Australia's rate of infection and the easing of social distancing restrictions.

But 7 News reports Scott Morrison will push to allow gatherings in the family home of up to 10 people.

Though each state and territory is effectively in charge of when it eases restrictions, the PM reportedly wants BBQs and family gatherings back as soon as possible.

A number of states, including South Australia and Western Australia, have gone more than a week with a single new recorded infection.

Australia has now recorded nearly 6900 cases of COVID-19, with 3044 in New South Wales, 1440 in Victoria, 1043 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 223 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 97.

