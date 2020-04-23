PM fights back tears in TV interview

Scott Morrison has become emotional during a television interview while speaking about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Australians.

The Prime Minister was speaking on the Paul Murray Live program on Sky News on Wednesday night when he was asked about which social distancing restrictions were the toughest to impose.

"There have been so many hard things," Mr Morrison said.

"That one that really tears me up is how many people have had to deal with loved ones who've passed away and go through funerals with so few people there."

Current restrictions designed to slow the spread of coronavirus prevent more than 10 people from attending a funeral.

Mr Morrison fought back tears while speaking about the human toll of such a drastic measure, describing the scenario as "just horrible".

"We need … Let's look forward to good days, mate. They're going to come. They're going to come."

Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy, Minister Health Greg Hunt and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have been providing regular updates over te coronavirus. Picture: Mick Tsikas

The PM also spoke about his keenness to see kids back at school properly as soon as possible.

While the Chief Medical Officer maintains sending children to school is safe, many states and territories have advised parents to keep them home if possible.

"I think when we can achieve that, classrooms full and kids learning again … that's what I'm most keen to see. It's something I'm very much looking forward to."

Speaking about restrictions more broadly, which have impacted just about all aspects of everyday life, Mr Morrison is cautiously optimistic that Australia can wind some back sooner rather than later.

"I don't want to keep a restriction in place a second longer than we have to," he said.

Mr Morrison said Australia has already reached its turning point and that "we're already on the way back" to a more normal existence.

"We got to where we are quicker than I thought we would. I hope we get to where we want to be quicker."

However, he stressed that "we can't get impatient" and rush the process.

"Impatience on these things could lead to a worse situation where we have to lockdown again. The economic pain of that would be worse - that's what I'm trying to avoid.

"This thing can move like rapid fire. It writes its own rules. We don't get to tell it what to do. We have to be able to manage it and stay on top of it."

Once restrictions have been eased, the PM warned that there will continue to be outbreaks.

"And we will get more cases - it just means we have to be careful … to not let it run away from us."

Government imposed restrictions over the coronavirus has meant that nursing homes and retirement villages have been in lockdown, with even immediate family unable to visit their relatives. Real estate agent Cathy Ratcliffe video calls her elderly mother regularly. Picture: Brendan Radke

Originally published as PM fights back tears in TV interview