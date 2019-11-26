Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Gladys Liu has refused to give a statement to the parliament. She is being protected from doing so by Mr Morrison."
Politics

PM protecting Liberal MP Gladys Liu: Labor

by Daniel McCulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:51 AM

LABOR has accused the prime minister of running a protection racket for a Liberal MP facing questions about her ties to the Chinese government.

As allegations of Chinese foreign interference swirl around federal parliament, opposition senator Penny Wong is demanding Gladys Liu explain her connection to various Beijing-linked organisations.

"Gladys Liu has refused to give a statement to the parliament. She is being protected from doing so by Mr Morrison," Senator Wong told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Ms Liu, a first-term MP for the Melbourne seat of Chisholm, faced scrutiny earlier this year over previous links to Chinese Communist Party propaganda groups.

The simmering issue has gathered steam again in recent days after allegations emerged that China tried to plant a spy in Australia's parliament.

More Stories

gladys liu labor party liberal party scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        premium_icon M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        Crime The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21

        EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        News Below average rainfall and rapidly falling dam levels are behind the decision

        1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        premium_icon 1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        News A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was...

        What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        premium_icon What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        News Tough water restrictions don’t have to mean saying goodbye to your lush, green...