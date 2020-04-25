PM quashes ‘Engadine Maccas’ rumour

It’s the rumour that won’t go away – that the PM soiled himself at a Macca’s after the Sharks lost the 1997 grand final. Now he’s finally put it to rest.

It’s the rumour that won’t go away – that the PM soiled himself at a Macca’s after the Sharks lost the 1997 grand final. Now he’s finally put it to rest.

Did he or didn't he?

It's the question we've all wanted to know. Did our Prime Minister Scott Morrison really soil himself at the Engadine McDonald's?

Rumour has it ScoMo had the accident after his beloved NRL team, the Cronulla Sharks, lost the grand final in 1997.

Mr Morrison doesn't usually speak about it.

But last year he finally did. At Canberra's Midwinter Ball he poked fun at the gossip and said it would "remain a mystery for the ages".

Scott Morrison loves the Cronulla Sharks. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

Well, it shall remain a mystery no more, because Mr Morrison finally flushed the rumour down the toilet.

"That is the biggest load of rubbish that thing," he told KIIS FM's Will and Woody show.

"I must admit I've been constantly amused by how something like that goes viral. I sometimes joke with my staff, not that we can do it at the moment, 'do you want to pop into Engadine Maccas?' just for a laugh.

"I've got no idea where it came from."

The rumour came from Sydney-based hip hop artist Joyride who shared it on Twitter.

"Scott Morrison sh** himself at Engadine McDonald's after the Sharks lost the GF in '97," he wrote.

He said his friend was working there at the time, and the incident was "pretty bad".

KIIS said Kyle Sandilands had been the one dying to quiz the PM about the incident but he refused to go on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

When Sandilands got word Mr Morrison was planning to join another show, he called up the hosts to get them to ask the question.

"I told Will and Woody, I knew they were getting him on and I said if possible, bring up the Engadine McDonald's where he s**t himself," he said.

"Bring it up because that's the only thing I really want to ask ScoMo. Did you s**t yourself or not?"

Will and Woody didn't want to piss the PM off but when ScoMo took at a cheeky jab at Woody's dating game, they decided anything was on the table.

"I think it's time for me to get you back Mr Prime Minister, you had a swipe at me before about being unsuccessful in the dating game," Woody said.

"Mr Morrison, what did happen at Engadine McDonald's in the 90s?"

And now we know.

Originally published as PM quashes 'Engadine Maccas' rumour