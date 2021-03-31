Menu
The PM has bizarrely revealed Christian Porter – the new Space Minister, who is fighting rape allegations he has denied – has a Star Wars tattoo.
Politics

PM’s revelation about Christian Porter’s Star Wars tattoo

by Patrick James
31st Mar 2021 12:40 PM
New Space Minister and former Attorney-General Christian Porter has a Star Wars X-Wing fighter tattoo, the Prime Minister says.

Speaking at the 11th Annual Space Forum at the Adelaide Convention Centre, Scott Morrison revealed the strange fact after he thanked former Space Minister Karen Andrews for her service, before introducing Mr Porter's new role.

"The new minister, Christian Porter, I can tell you that he has his commitment to the space industry literally tattooed on him," the Prime Minister said, before some members in the audience murmured awkwardly.

"After the last election, he had an X-Wing fighter from Star Wars tattooed on to his body.

The Prime Minister said Mr Porter's commitment to space was clearly evident by his love for Star Wars and keen interest in the sector.

X-wing fighters in the movie Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
"So, you'll find your new Minister is no less enthusiastic or passionate about the opportunities at this sector as well, and he will be engaging very strongly."

Earlier this week, Mr Porter and Linda Reynolds were dumped from their senior ministerial position and switched to other Cabinet roles as Scott Morrison sought to stabilise his scandal-plagued government.

Mr Porter, who categorically denies historical rape allegations, was appointed Minister for Industry, Science and Technology from Tuesday.

Ms Reynolds has been appointed Minister for Government Services and National Disability Insurance Scheme after being relieved of her defence portfolio.

The PM begun his tour of Adelaide by officially opening the Australian Space Discovery Centre.

Premier Steven Marshall joined Mr Morrison for the tour, where they spoke to schoolchildren exploring the centre's interactive displays.

Julia Abdo, 9, and Jenny Yassa, 10, two primary school friends, explored the exhibits and had big dreams to work in the space industry.

"I love learning about how the earth orbits the sun, it's really cool," said Jenny.

"I would love to work in space, it's on my list of dream jobs," added Julia.

The PM travelled to the Convention Centre, where he spoke at the forum and discussed the joint state and federal "clear target" to achieve a space industry economy of $12 billion, and 20,000 new jobs by 2030.

He then announced $1bn weapons manufacturing centre during his visit to Raytheon Australia's $50m Centre for Joint Integration, at Mawson Lakes, as revealed by The Advertiser.

He also announced an $111m support contract for missile launchers, sensors and command and control shelters being assembled and tested there.

 

Originally published as PM's strange revelation about Porter's Star Wars tattoo

Mr Porter seen outside the Supreme Court in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
