Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A pod of about 30 false killer whales was spotted by those on board the Tasman Venture.
A pod of about 30 false killer whales was spotted by those on board the Tasman Venture.
News

Pod of rare sea creatures excites whale watchers

Carlie Walker
23rd Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUESTS on board the Tasman Venture were treated to a stunning sight earlier this month.

A pod of about 30 false killer whales was spotted from the whale watching vessel in the waters of Hervey Bay, causing visitors to race to the side of the boat to capture photos and footage of the rare sea creatures.

The sighting was an extra treat for the group on board to spot the humpback whales which frequent the Bay at this time year, bringing thousands of tourists to the region to see them play.

Despite their name, false killer whales are actually a breed of dolphin known to form pods of up to 500 members.

They also forms pods with other types of dolphins, including bottlenose dolphins.

The species’ name comes from the similarly shaped skulls both false killer whales and killer whales share.

Seven years ago, a pod of killer whales became stranded while travelling through the Great Sandy Strait.

The mammals were at first mistakenly identified as false killer whales.

Three of the killer whales died, while five were saved after they were successfully returned to the water.

The five rejoined the remaining members of their pod after spending several days in the region.

Peter Lynch from Blue Dolphin Marine Tours was part of the rescue efforts at the time.

He told the Chronicle at the time he never expected to see killer whales in Hervey Bay.

false killer whales hervey bay hervey bay whale watching tasman venture
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

        News RAYS of heat could be seen radiating from rubble at the Federal Backpackers this morning despite rainy weather.

        COURT: Man creates disturbance outside police station

        premium_icon COURT: Man creates disturbance outside police station

        Crime Offender finds out why it’s not a good idea to create a ruckus outside the cop...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        $80m tourism rescue plan a win for whale watchers

        premium_icon $80m tourism rescue plan a win for whale watchers

        News Premier announces fee relief for key Fraser Coast industry.