Pod of rare sea creatures excites whale watchers

GUESTS on board the Tasman Venture were treated to a stunning sight earlier this month.

A pod of about 30 false killer whales was spotted from the whale watching vessel in the waters of Hervey Bay, causing visitors to race to the side of the boat to capture photos and footage of the rare sea creatures.

The sighting was an extra treat for the group on board to spot the humpback whales which frequent the Bay at this time year, bringing thousands of tourists to the region to see them play.

Despite their name, false killer whales are actually a breed of dolphin known to form pods of up to 500 members.

They also forms pods with other types of dolphins, including bottlenose dolphins.

The species’ name comes from the similarly shaped skulls both false killer whales and killer whales share.

Seven years ago, a pod of killer whales became stranded while travelling through the Great Sandy Strait.

The mammals were at first mistakenly identified as false killer whales.

Three of the killer whales died, while five were saved after they were successfully returned to the water.

The five rejoined the remaining members of their pod after spending several days in the region.

Peter Lynch from Blue Dolphin Marine Tours was part of the rescue efforts at the time.

He told the Chronicle at the time he never expected to see killer whales in Hervey Bay.