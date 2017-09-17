26°
Poetic writing an invigorating experience

Audrey Sorensen was inspired after taking part in Gabriella Salmon's poetry writing class at the Writers Festival.
Inge Hansen
by

INVIGORATING. It is the one word used to describe Audrey Sorensen's experience in Gabriella Salmon's poetry writing class.

Ms Sorensen was one of 15 motivated people who attended Ms Salmon's class which was part of Lines in the Sand festival.

"I spent 31 years teaching five-year-olds how to write and when I came here I did tutoring so (Ms Salmon) is inspirational," she said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed all the activities and I actually did similar things myself."

Ms Salmon took guests through a range of different exercises to help enhance their writing skills.

"It's called a poetry class but I would say it's less poetry and more exploring how to write poetically in general," Ms Salmon said.

"We did a few exercises like exploring clichés and how we use them to good effect or not and ways we can redefine a cliché."

Ms Salmon's love for writing was deeply rooted in her as a child as her mother kept a journal.

"When you see a significant adult in your life doing something, you think it's something you should do," she said.

