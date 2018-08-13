Point Lookout platform proving popular after upgrade

HISTORIC VIEWS: Councillor Daniel Sanderson at the new Point Lookout platform. The platform grants panoramic views of the Mary River, where pioneering ships anchored in the 1800s.

A NEW looking platform overlooking the Mary River is giving visitors a panoramic view of the very spot where pioneering ships pulled into Maryborough Harbour in the 1800s.

Construction of the platform on Point Lookout, at the river end of Churchill St in Maryborough, finished last week.

Since being opened, it has already attracted dozens of residents to the site.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council invested about $140,658 into the project, with contractor Metcalfe Constructions taking about five months to build the new platform.

The wheelchair-friendly platform includes new deck foundations, a retaining wall, bollards and new turf as well as a new concrete carpark, footpaths, ramp and stairs.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the historical site deserved a proper lookout so people could "appreciate the beautiful views and imagine the tall sailing ships coming up the river in the early years.”

"The site is of historical interest but there has never been a proper lookout and overgrown vegetation was partially blocking the view,” Cr Sanderson said.

"(The project) was adopted in last year's budget and it's great to see this project become a reality.

"It's great to see the historic Point Lookout site coming to life again.”