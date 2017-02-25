33°
Point Vernon fire sparks another warning

Matthew McInerney
| 25th Feb 2017 6:00 PM
The wind was against them but the Point Vernon fire, at the bottom of Dory Drive, was quickly extinguished by Hervey Bay's Queensland Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Crews.
The wind was against them but the Point Vernon fire, at the bottom of Dory Drive, was quickly extinguished by Hervey Bay's Queensland Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Crews. Valerie Horton

A LARGE vegetation fire prompted another warning for Fraser Coast residents to closely monitor their activity

Hervey Bay firefighters were called to a grass fire on Dory Dr, Point Vernon, about 4pm on Saturday.

The severe lack of rain, high winds and dry conditions have combined to keep firefighters on edge for the past month.

Hervey Bay station officer Shaun Murphy said that while winds made firefighters' task more difficult, they managed to quickly control the blaze.

"When we got here there was quite a large area of grass on fire, about two to three acres," he said.

"We haven't had a chance to speak to neighbours (about the cause) at this stage but at this stage there are fires everywhere.

"It took about 20 minutes to get it under control and another 35 to 40 minutes to put it completely out."

Mr Murphy appealed for residents to be vigilant.

"The wind's up and in this area there's a lot of vacant land and bushland and sparks can travel and start up elsewhere so we need to get onto it as quick as we can," he said.

"It's still really dry out here, the winds are up, and we haven't had rain for a long time."

