Point Vernon home with Esplanade views rakes in top sale

6 Aplin St in Point Vernon was the highest reported sale for the region last week after it sold for $560,000.

6 Aplin St in Point Vernon was the highest reported sale for the region last week after it sold for $560,000. Realestate.com/Corelogic

A POINT Vernon property with Esplanade beach views became the highest reported sale for the region last week after it sold for $560,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 6 Aplin St has and in-ground swimming pool, a double garage and a detached shed with side street access.

6 Aplin St in Point Vernon was the highest reported sale for the region last week after it sold for $560,000. Realestate.com/Corelogic

The 781sq m property spent 132 days on the market and was listed as "offers over $580,000 considered".

It was last sold in December 2014 for $395,000 and the land was valued in June 2018 for $260,000.

6 Aplin St in Point Vernon was the highest reported sale for the region last week after it sold for $560,000. Realestate.com/Corelogic

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000, just ahead of units, which are $255,000.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $298,000, which gave one lucky home owner the title to 21 Walter St in Tiaro.

6 Aplin St in Point Vernon was the highest reported sale for the region last week after it sold for $560,000. Realestate.com/Corelogic

The bargain hunter's property last week was 32 Fraser Dr in River Heads which sold for $45,000.

Top reported sales in Fraser Coast for the last week:

1. 6 Aplin St, Point Vernon $560,000

2. 55 Eagle Beach Pde, Dundowran Beach $550,000

3. 10 High Point Rd, Dundowran $520,000

4. 8 Pembridge Cct, Urraween $490,000

5. 5 Lady Nelson Dr, Eli Waters $440,000

6. 18 Faye Av, Scarness $418,000

7. 16 Ocean St, Torquay $375,500

8. 24 Edward St, Urangan $350,000

9. 16 Andersen Av, Urraween $350,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources. For more see the Fraser Coast Property Guide in Saturday's Chronicle.