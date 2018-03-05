Menu
FILE
Crime

Point Vernon Man and woman charged for drug possession

5th Mar 2018 6:00 PM

A MAN and a woman will face court after being caught with dangerous drugs and utensils over the weekend.

Police attended an address on Paradise St in Point Vernon about 5.45am on Sunday, after detecting the smell of cannabis in the air.

A 47-year-old woman was found to be smoking cannabis through a metal pipe. Cannabis was located on a nearby bench.

The woman and a 46-year-old man were charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

Both will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 29.

