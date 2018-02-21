Point Vernon resident brings nine-decades of wisdom

SURVIVING the Nazi's blitz attacks on London during the Second World War, driving cross country in Zimbabwe to moving to Australia, Point Vernon's Eileen Gostling has experienced a lot in her 96 years.

Now living at Kirami Residential Aged Care centre, Ms Gostling's wealth of knowledge can be attributed to experiences many of us could not even imagine.

During her early years in London, Ms Gostling worked through the Blitz of the Second World War, surviving relentless attacks from Axis at the height of the war.

She emigrated as a young bride and mother to then Southern Rhodesia (today, Zimbabwe) in late 1948.

While the marriage ended in divorce, she found her true love and settled down with her second husband in the late 50s.

Eileen in 1955, aged 33. Contributed

The pair remained in South Africa until 1980 before settling back into the United Kingdom.

Her son Rob Eastley said some of the fondest memories he had with his mother was when she visited his boarding schools in the 1950s and 60s.

"She would drive 110 miles to our school in southern Rhodesia to see my brother and I, take us into town for something to drink and then drive all the way back home," Mr Eastley said.

"They settled in Perth, Australia in '86, she lost her husband in 1993, and due to her deteriorating cognitive health, we brought her to the Bay in March, 2016.

"We were then fortunate enough to get her in to Kirami shortly after, where she has resided ever since.

Mr Eastley said his mother knew almost all the answers to the general knowledge quiz at the aged care, much to the annoyance of the staff.

In all her years, one thing that hasn't changed has been her love of animals.

Ms Gostling delights in visits from the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge group, which routinely visits the centre to spread some joy through the animals.

Ms Gostling celebrated her 96th birthday at the aged care home on December 28.