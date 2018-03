A POINT Vernon woman won't be able to drive most of this year after drink-driving on a prominent Hervey Bay road.



Concerned members of the public alerted police about Kelly Anne Short's manner of driving on February 23, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

She drove through Tavistock Rd, Torquay about 10.23pm.



The 32 year old returned an alcohol reading of .153 She was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.