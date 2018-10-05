Poisoning in a shed allegedly linked to Wondunna stabbing

BIZARRE new information has surfaced regarding a man accused of attempting to murder two people inside their Wondunna home in April.

On Thursday, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard that an alleged poisoning within a shed was possibly going to be used in the defence of Adam Curtis Brown who is accused of stabbing an elderly woman and her son.

"My client has made it clear that he believes part of the incident was caused by a poisoning from materials within the shed where the incident occurred," defence barrister Craig Ryan said.

The materials in reference have been sent for an examination.

No more was said regarding the relevance of this new information to the alleged crime.

Mr Brown, who is from Lismore, will be mentioned in court again later in the year.