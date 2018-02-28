Poker Run donations, proceeds to care packs for troops

READY TO ROLL: Julie Bellert, Michael Tucker and Barra with other members of Independent Riders Fraser Coast and members of Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment gear up for their annual Poker Run.

LEATHER-clad bikers will put on their poker face next weekend as they ride the Wide Bay region for the 5th annual Independent Riders Fraser Coast Poker Run.

This year all proceeds will go towards making and sending care packages to Australian troops overseas.

Independent Rider Julie Bellert said her son was serving overseas and said all Defence staff loved receiving care packages.

"My son who is overseas at the moment said he just wanted lollies and Tim Tams," Ms Bellert said.

"They can't get the Aussie brands so this is just a few things and a touch of home.

"We have got lots of different things people have donated and great support from local businesses.

"Wilcox Bikes donated a bike to raffle, (and) the Maryborough RSL have donated three limited edition war bears

"With all the donations we have received so far, we are pretty close to reaching our goal of 60 packages already."

"We had some chocolates donated by some children and they wrote them stories about their grandfathers and their fathers that were in the army.

"They went 'Dear soldiers, we're sorry we couldn't buy you a bottle of rum but we thought you'd like a block of chocolate instead'.

"It just went on and it was so heartfelt, so we will send them on."

This project will go all year, but will start with the poker run on Saturday, March 10.

Starting point will be The Tinana Hotel (The Tinnie), 19 Gympie Rd, Maryborough.

Registrations will be from 7.30am and departure 9.30am, with a sausage sizzle brekkie cooked by local army cadets and coffee from a barista.

The run will include stops at Apple Tree Creek Hotel, and South Kolan Hotel for lunch and will finish at The Commercial Hotel in Cordalba.

There will be an after party with live music by Third Time Lucky and an option to stay.

Entry is $20 for your poker hand and includes an embroidered patch.

Interested?

For information phone Michael Tucker 0409 575 284, eatmyshorts.com.au.

For those wanting to donate items for the care packages, there are bins around the Fraser Coast including at Tinana Hotel, Wilcox, Under The Gun, Coles, Sunstate Motorcycles and Reject Shop.