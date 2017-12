The driver is understood to have swiped the power pole before landing half way onto a traffic island.

A POWER pole was ripped out of the ground after it was hit by an out-of-control car.

It was believed about 1pm, the driver turned south onto Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd from Booral Rd at a roundabout.

Officers at the scene told the Chronicle the man lost control of his car, hit a pole and swerved onto a nearby traffic island.

It is understood the man was uninjured.

The man was issued with an infringement notice.