Shocking number of speeding drivers caught on Coast roads

POLICE have caught out 40 speeding drivers on the Fraser Coast in five days.

While police were concerned by the number of people speeding, Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said it was particularly worrying how many of those caught speeding were detected travelling up to 30 kilometres over the speed limit.

"It is important to remember that as a driver of a vehicle, you hold the responsibility to ensure the safety of your passengers and all other road users," she said.

"For those who choose to exceed the speed limit, even if you are travelling a few kilometres over, you are putting lives at risk.

"We will continue to spread our messages about road safety, we will also continue to enforce the rules.

"The next time you get into your vehicle to drive, think about the consequences of your actions should you choose to ignore road rules and safety messages."