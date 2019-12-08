Menu
Man shot dead by police – Police Superintendent Craig Hawkins addressing the media. Photo: Cody Fox
Police action praised after gunman attacks

Carlie Walker
8th Dec 2019 7:00 PM
A HIGH-RANKING police officer has praised the efforts of the police who protected the Tiaro community from a gunman on the weekend.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins, District Officer, Wide Bay Burnett District spoke to media following the incident, which saw Tiaro police and a specialist team from Brisbane

He said the service would maintain impartiality while the investigation into the shooting was carried out.

But he said he was proud of the officers who had acted to protect residents on the weekend.

“Very much so,” he said.

“Police under these circumstances have been dealt with a really challenging situation and they’ve really been left with no alternative but to take the course of action they have taken.

“Police never go out to cause harm to anyone.

“We always want to resolve things peacefully.

“Unfortunately on occasions the situation evolves to a point where they are left with little option but to take this course of action.”

He said at this time there was no information available as to how many weapons the man had.

Supt Hawkins said he could not confirm whether the man died at the scene or later in hospital.

