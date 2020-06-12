Post-mortem delays in Ballina murder case

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Tweed Heads West in January and arrested an 18-year-old man, who was charged with murder following a fatal brawl at Ballina last month. Picture: NSW Police

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Tweed Heads West in January and arrested an 18-year-old man, who was charged with murder following a fatal brawl at Ballina last month. Picture: NSW Police

DELAYS in the "post-mortem" of an East Lismore man who died from "catastrophic head injuries" has resulted in the adjournment of court proceedings for the two men allegedly involved of his death.

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, remains in custody after he was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

Police allege Mr Larsen-Tai was responsible for delivering the fatal injuries to Mr Vilkelis-Curas during a fight near Hill and Parks streets, East Ballina on December 23.

Mr Vilkelis-Curas later died in Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering, what were described by police at the time, as "catastrophic head injuries" and was taken off life-support on Boxing Day.

Mr Larsen-Tai is also facing an assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Both Mr Larsen-Tai and his co-accused, Tyrese Hickling, 19, who was also allegedly involved in the fatal fight, had their matters briefly mentioned at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Mr Hickling is facing charges of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

However, the police prosecutor told the court an adjournment in both matters was required because the post-mortem hadn't been completed.

She said police were "unable to expect a timeframe" but expected the delays were caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned both matters to July 15 for further mention.