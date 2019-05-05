Menu
Crime

Cops allegedly catch young teen in act of stealing car

by Amanda Robbemond
5th May 2019 3:29 PM
A YOUNG teenager has been charged after allegedly stealing cars on the Tweed Coast.

The 16-year-old was arrested on May 4 at 1am after a boy was found in the drivers seat of a Volkswagen Golf on Windsong Way, Casuarina.

It is alleged the boy was involved in a minor collision in a stolen Toyota Hilux earlier the same day.

The driver had fled the scene before attempting to start the Golf.

A female passenger, 15, allegedly beside him in the Golf, was also arrested.

Police allege the male teen broke into another parked car and stole the keys to the Golf.

The 16-year-old was charged with enter vehicle without consent of owner, take and drive conveyance, learner not accompanied, custody of knife in public place, and malicious damage.

The girl is expected to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

court crime juveniles stolen cars tweed coast

