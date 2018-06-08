Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police allegedly uncover clipseal bag of amphetamine on man

Carlie Walker
by
8th Jun 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH carried out on a Kawungan man allegedly uncovered a clip-seal bag containing amphetamine.

Police attended an address in Durham Crt in relation to another matter and spoke to the 32-year-old.

The police searched the man and allegedly found the bag.

They attempted to question the man and as a result the male allegedly refused to assist police.

The man was subsequently charged with possession of a dangerous drug and obstructing police.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 26.

 

Related Items

Show More
amphetamine clipseal fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Strangulation the most prominent red flag

    premium_icon Strangulation the most prominent red flag

    News Crawling on the floor, gasping for air, wondering if she has the strength to even try to escape.

    • 8th Jun 2018 3:41 PM
    Volunteers of Commonwealth Games set to be congratulated

    premium_icon Volunteers of Commonwealth Games set to be congratulated

    News A civic reception will be held next week

    • 8th Jun 2018 4:05 PM
    He choked her twice, she stayed.. where are we going wrong?

    He choked her twice, she stayed.. where are we going wrong?

    News His fingerprints mark her swollen throat

    • 8th Jun 2018 3:43 PM
    Blood sport: RSPCA takes on region's cockfighting link

    premium_icon Blood sport: RSPCA takes on region's cockfighting link

    News Convicted Kilkivan butcher 'admitted being a cockfighting suspect'

    Local Partners