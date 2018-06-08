Police allegedly uncover clipseal bag of amphetamine on man

A SEARCH carried out on a Kawungan man allegedly uncovered a clip-seal bag containing amphetamine.



Police attended an address in Durham Crt in relation to another matter and spoke to the 32-year-old.



The police searched the man and allegedly found the bag.



They attempted to question the man and as a result the male allegedly refused to assist police.



The man was subsequently charged with possession of a dangerous drug and obstructing police.



He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 26.



