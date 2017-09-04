UPDATE: One lane of Bruce Hwy closed after crash

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE, 12.55PM: One lane of the Bruce Hwy remains closed after a two-car crash at Aldershot.

Fire crews are currently working to clear the scene.

Two utes were involved in the crash. Tow trucks are at the scene to remove the vehicles.

Three people were taken to Maryborough Hospital.

UPDATE, 12.45PM: Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Aldershot.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene of the incident.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said three patients were assessed at the scene then taken to Maryborough Hospital for treatment.

3 patients transported stable to Maryborough Hospital after a 2-vehicle crash on @Bruce_Hwy, #Aldershot at 12pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 4, 2017

She said information regarding injuries was not yet available.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are arriving at the scene of a two-car crash near Aldershot on the Bruce Hwy.

The crash happened about noon at the corner of Herrenberg St and the Bruce Hwy.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said no information was available regarding injuries as paramedics were yet to arrive at the scene.

More to come.