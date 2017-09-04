29°
News

UPDATE: One lane of Bruce Hwy closed after crash

Carlie Walker
by

UPDATE, 12.55PM: One lane of the Bruce Hwy remains closed after a two-car crash at Aldershot.

Fire crews are currently working to clear the scene.

Two utes were involved in the crash. Tow trucks are at the scene to remove the vehicles.

Three people were taken to Maryborough Hospital.

UPDATE, 12.45PM: Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Aldershot.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene of the incident.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said three patients were assessed at the scene then taken to Maryborough Hospital for treatment.

She said information regarding injuries was not yet available.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are arriving at the scene of a two-car crash near Aldershot on the Bruce Hwy.

The crash happened about noon at the corner of Herrenberg St and the Bruce Hwy.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said no information was available regarding injuries as paramedics were yet to arrive at the scene.

More to come.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  aldershot ambulance fccrash highway

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Rescue chopper at scene of motorcycle crash

Rescue chopper at scene of motorcycle crash

A rescue chopper is at the scene of a motorbike crash in Bidwill.

  • News

  • 4th Sep 2017 4:47 PM

Smoke affects 40% of patients in Fraser Coast

Asthma sufferers should revise their health plan regularly.

Of 243 patients 97 had symptoms of respiratory illnesses

Save the world we live in while we still can

Plastic bag floating in the ocean

Even the smallest of things make a difference.

The Bachelor serves generous share of drama

The Bachelor Matty Johnson pictured outside the mansion before a rose ceremony. Supplied by Channel 10.

There's been some controversy surrounding this year's The Bachelor

Local Partners