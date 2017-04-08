29°
Police appeal for assistance to find a missing man

8th Apr 2017 9:16 PM
Missing man Bradley Francis.
Missing man Bradley Francis.

POLICE have called for public assistance to locate missing man Bradley Francis.

The 63-year-old man was last seen at Old Maryborough Road, Hervey Bay, early on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Francis, from Hervey Bay, is described as being Caucasian, 170cm tall, with a proportionate build and short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing fawn coloured checker shirt, cream trousers and casual shoes, and is believed to be in the Maryborough or Hervey Bay area.

Police and family have concerns for his welfare because he has a medical condition.

Anyone who sees him is urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Topics:  fcpolice missing man

