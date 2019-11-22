Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police call on any witnesses to come forward following an Eatons Hill crash.
Police call on any witnesses to come forward following an Eatons Hill crash.
News

Police appeal for crash witnesses

22nd Nov 2019 8:28 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash at Eatons Hill on Monday involving an 80-year-old Cashmere woman.

Around 1.10pm a head-on collision occurred between two cars on Eatons Crossing Rd, between Paddy Rd and Mayflower St.

An 80-year-old Cashmere woman, the driver and sole occupant of a silver 2015 Hyundai i30 was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of a 2009 silver Kia Cerato sedan, a 68-year-old Eatons Hill woman and her passenger, a 92-year-old Eatons Hill woman were also injured and transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam vision to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

crash eatons hill police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORE TO BE DONE: Tackling veteran suicide

        premium_icon MORE TO BE DONE: Tackling veteran suicide

        News Not enough is being done to support Australia’s veterans according to the president of the Hervey Bay RSL Sub-Branch

        Why there is a call to move Hervey Bay cenotaph

        premium_icon Why there is a call to move Hervey Bay cenotaph

        News You could say Pamela Williams grew up with the military in her blood

        More refugees headed for regions

        premium_icon More refugees headed for regions

        News Plan to push more refugees outside of the big cities