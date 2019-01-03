Menu
Police appeal for witnesses after bike stolen from mall

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd Jan 2019 9:35 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public after a bicycle was stolen from a Hervey Bay shopping centre on New Year's Eve.

The bicycle was secured with a lock and chain at the bike racks at a shopping centre on Bay Central Dr between 10.30am and 10.40am.

When the owner returned a short time later, the bicycle chain and lock had been cut and the bicycle stolen.

The bicycle is a Sunny Scout BMX rose gold in colour.

If anyone has any information regarding the theft, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1802457249.

