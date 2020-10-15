Police appeal for witnesses into high-speed head-on

UPDATE:

PARAMEDICS spent two hours treating critically injured patients beside the Wide Bay Highway in a desperate attempt to stabilise them so they could be flown from the scene.

A man believed to be in his late 40s or 50s was fighting for his life with critical injuries.

He and another patient were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Wide Bay High head-on, high impact horror crash October 14, 2020

The man was driving a white Commodore on a straight stretch of the highway near the power station when his car and a Isuzu dual cab D Max ute carrying two people collided head-on at very high speed this morning.

Why this happened nobody knows.

The man has critical injuries including head, chest and abdominal injuries, multiple fractures in his lower legs and a compound fracture of his wrist, Gympie ambulance officer in charge Wayne Sachs said.

A woman who was a passenger in the ute has also suffered critical head and chest injuries, and upper limb fractures. She is believed to be semi conscious. She will also be airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

None of the three injured people were moved from the scene for two hours as paramedics worked to stabilise them, and traffic on the Wide Bay Highway remains blocked in both directions.

The male driver of the ute is believed to be the least injured, and was able to free himself from the vehicle before police arrived, though his status was being watched closely and he has suffered bruising cuts and fractures.

He is expected to be transported under lights and sirens in an ambulance to the SCUH, while the man and woman will both be airlifted in separate choppers with ventilators.

All three people are believed to be in their late 40s or 50s. It is unknown if they are local residents.

Police said the white Commodore burst into flames immediately after the impact and if it had not been for the quick thinking and actions of a witness to the crash the driver would be dead.

The witness happened to have a fire extinguisher in his car and was able to put the fire out - the driver was trapped inside for 15 minutes before fire fighters were able to get to the scene and free him by cutting the door off and lifting up the dashboard.

The fire kept reigniting and the witness kept putting it out.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who may have dash cam footage.

Inspector Pat Swindells said police would be investigating speed and if substance abuse was involved in the crash. They are appealing for any witnesses, particularly dash cam footage near or at the time of the crash of the white commodore.

The crash occurred on a straight stretch of road.

EARLIER:

THREE people are believed to be in a serious condition following a terrible crash between two vehicles on the Wide Bay Highway, north west of Gympie.

Emergency workers are battling midday heat as they try to help three seriously injured people

There are also unconfirmed reports that one of the cars was on fire and at least one person was trapped following the accident which occurred about 10.30am.

The Wide Bay Highway is blocked to traffic in both directions and the rescue chopper is on its way.

There is scant detail as multiple emergency crews are on the scene, but three people are confirmed to be in a serious condition.

Last night, two teenagers were transported to the Gympie Hospital following a single vehicle crash on Yabbe Creek Road. They were transported in a stable condition as a precaution against possible spinal injuries.

