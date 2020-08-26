’Police are at their wit’s end’: Bay candidates talk youth crime

Youth crime is an election focus for two Hervey Bay candidates. Photo Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

TWO Hervey Bay election candidates have youth crime firmly in their sights.

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham and LNP hopeful Steve Coleman shared their plans to bring the youth crime rate down.

Mr Huxham said his party had a 10-point youth justice plan, which had received input from serving and former police officers, Aboriginal elders and correctional staff.

“Police are at their wit’s end because the resources and dedication are there to catch the criminals, but our courts are failing in their efforts to deal with these kids, often releasing them back into the community and allowing them to go on and reoffend time and time again,” Mr Huxham said.

Proposals in One Nation’s strategy include building new prisons and expanding existing ones, better resourcing magistrates courts, building drug rehabilitation centres and legislating a Queensland Sex Offenders public register and website.

Mr Coleman said the LNP had a plan to tighten the penalties for youth crime and increase the Coast’s local force.

“For too long our youth are receiving too many warnings,” he said.

“There are a number of long-term repeat offenders that as underage youths already have a long record.

“Increasing the beat is one step but enforcing the law at the court level is vital.

“I will be releasing more detail of funding in this regard during the campaign.”