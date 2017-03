REPORTS of a man with a firearm forced police intervention at the corner of Main St and Christensen St, Ghost Hill on Friday.

The incident occurred about 4pm.

Police attended the scene to find a 20-year-old man with a toy gun.

He was arrested and charged with going armed to cause fear, and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 27.

