Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.
If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.
Crime

Police arrest man over M'boro crime spree

Annie Perets
by
11th Feb 2019 7:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested over a string of break-and-enters in Maryborough, amid what police say has been a "spike" in property offences locally.   

Dale John Chapman is accused of going on a solo week-long crime spree during which he allegedly broke into the Maryborough Golf Club, Westside Tavern Tinana, Maryborough Cricket Club and Maryborough Sports Club.  

CCTV footage captured at the various businesses led police to the 30-year-old Maryborough man.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said police woul allege Mr Chapman gained entry into the businesses by kicking in windows, causing significant damage in the process, to steal cash.   

Mr Chapman has been charged with 10 offences.

He was remanded in custody following a brief appearance on Monday in the Maryborough Magistrates Court.  

Meanwhile, a person behind a number of break-ins last week at Hervey Bay businesses remains at large.   

The victim businesses include a post office, a florist and a pizza shop.  

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.   

fccrime fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Politics The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    Tears flow as large gathering farewells Warrick Stuart

    premium_icon Tears flow as large gathering farewells Warrick Stuart

    News More than 100 attend funeral to pay respects