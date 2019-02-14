Police arrest man over M'boro crime spree

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.

A MAN has been arrested over a string of break-and-enters in Maryborough, amid what police say has been a "spike" in property offences locally.

Dale John Chapman is accused of going on a solo week-long crime spree during which he allegedly broke into the Maryborough Golf Club, Westside Tavern Tinana, Maryborough Cricket Club and Maryborough Sports Club.

CCTV footage captured at the various businesses led police to the 30-year-old Maryborough man.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said police woul allege Mr Chapman gained entry into the businesses by kicking in windows, causing significant damage in the process, to steal cash.

Mr Chapman has been charged with 10 offences.

He was remanded in custody following a brief appearance on Monday in the Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Meanwhile, a person behind a number of break-ins last week at Hervey Bay businesses remains at large.

The victim businesses include a post office, a florist and a pizza shop.

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.