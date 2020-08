Police have charged an 18-year-old man with wounding.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with unlawful wounding after a man was stabbed in a Sunshine Coast street.

Police on Sunday afternoon said the teenager would likely face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

Officers were called to disturbance at Affinity Place at Birtinya about 3.45am Sunday.

A 22-year-old man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a wound to his chest.

He was in a stable condition.