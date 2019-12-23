Police ask for assistance after laptop stolen in M’boro

Police are seeking assistance to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation regarding a recent theft of a laptop.

A LAPTOP computer has been stolen after it was accidentally left behind at a Maryborough business.

Between 12.55pm and 5pm on October 25, a woman placed her laptop and accessories in its case on the floor next to the desk where she was sitting.

She then got up from the desk and has proceeded to exit the room, accidentally forgetting her laptop and accessories next to the desk she had been using.

Police are seeking assistance to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation regarding the theft of the laptop.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444.