Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking assistance to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation regarding a recent theft of a laptop.
Police are seeking assistance to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation regarding a recent theft of a laptop.
News

Police ask for assistance after laptop stolen in M’boro

Carlie Walker
23rd Dec 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAPTOP computer has been stolen after it was accidentally left behind at a Maryborough business.

Between 12.55pm and 5pm on October 25, a woman placed her laptop and accessories in its case on the floor next to the desk where she was sitting.

She then got up from the desk and has proceeded to exit the room, accidentally forgetting her laptop and accessories next to the desk she had been using.

Police are seeking assistance to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation regarding the theft of the laptop.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

        premium_icon Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

        News Paramedics and the aeromedical team worked to stabilise an injured boy at the scene of a surfing accident.

        Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

        premium_icon Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

        Weather Wet Christmas as showers and storms forecast for SEQ

        Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

        premium_icon Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

        News Electricy changes could benefit householders' bank accounts.

        Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

        premium_icon Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

        News Customers would see a smaller, sleeker ticketing machine